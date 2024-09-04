Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.