P.A.W. Capital Corp Buys 50,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Asure Software accounts for approximately 8.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 150.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,385 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $4,668,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,227,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $244,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

