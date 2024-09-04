Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,882 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

