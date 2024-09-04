Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $553.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.67. The company has a market capitalization of $477.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

