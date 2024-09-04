Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 551 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

