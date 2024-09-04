Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,593 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPYV stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.