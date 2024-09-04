PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PDGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. PagerDuty traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 59932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 904,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 728,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,912,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $11,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.