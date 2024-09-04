PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. PagerDuty traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 59932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 904,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 728,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,912,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $11,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.07.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
