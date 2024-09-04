PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $463-467 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.720 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.64.

PD opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at $21,566,809.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

