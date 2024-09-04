PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $19.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PD

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 2,115,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,822. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,566,809.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 28.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 170.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.