Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,666,625.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,666,625.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 728,664 shares of company stock valued at $21,997,409. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

