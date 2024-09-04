Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 0.8% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Root LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 431,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 264,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

