Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$26.79 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.75.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of C$443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.4308081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$369,799.00. In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$369,799.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$718,080.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $1,242,600. Company insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

