Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.15

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.15 and traded as high as $20.65. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 17,200 shares changing hands.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $151,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

