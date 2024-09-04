Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $665,188,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,878,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.00.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $576.60. The stock had a trading volume of 136,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,758. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $601.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

