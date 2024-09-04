Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $301,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $364.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

