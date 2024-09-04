Pettee Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,161 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 661.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

