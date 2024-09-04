Pettee Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.69.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

