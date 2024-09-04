Pettee Investors Inc. Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Clorox by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $162.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

