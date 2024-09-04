Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 81,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 459,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 193,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

