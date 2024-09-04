PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.46. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 82,800 shares changing hands.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $127.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.