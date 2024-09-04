PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PCK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 143,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,122. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

