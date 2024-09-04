PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 193,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

