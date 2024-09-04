PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading 5.6% Higher

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 290,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 88,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

