Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. 73,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,417. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

