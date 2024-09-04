PLANET (PLANET) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One PLANET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PLANET has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PLANET has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000554 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,686,345.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

