Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.40. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 4,027,362 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.