Populous (PPT) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $242,291.73 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

