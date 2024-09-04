Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.74. Approximately 15,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 62,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.