Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.20.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $260.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $265.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,595. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,688,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 30,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,102,000 after buying an additional 678,752 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,880,000 after buying an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

