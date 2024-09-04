Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

