Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,310 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of Build-A-Bear Workshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 349,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.