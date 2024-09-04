Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 10,701 SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth $46,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SigmaTron International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.87.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.