Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $244,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Titan International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Titan International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,703,000 after buying an additional 215,637 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Titan International by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 403,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Titan International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,459 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 261,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Titan International Profile

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $532.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.02 million. Titan International had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

