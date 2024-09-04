Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $1,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $10,186,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,702,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WKC opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Further Reading

