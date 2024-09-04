ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Up 1%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.66. 568,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 290,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $509,000.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.