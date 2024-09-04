ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $98.75

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.75, but opened at $95.02. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $97.96, with a volume of 111,305 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $4,399,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $4,089,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

