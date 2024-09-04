Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post Q3 2026 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pure Storage by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after buying an additional 1,327,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 1,094,618 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 835.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after acquiring an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

