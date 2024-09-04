Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 471,699 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,699 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.27% of Concentrix worth $93,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Concentrix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,707,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,525,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

