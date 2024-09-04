Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $244.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,324 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of Dollar General worth $244,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

DG stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.