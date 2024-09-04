Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $336.39 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,479,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312,034 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises approximately 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 12.62% of Newell Brands worth $336,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

NWL opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

