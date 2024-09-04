Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $42.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,673 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $42,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,472,000 after acquiring an additional 734,403 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,979,000 after purchasing an additional 393,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,189,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

