Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,929 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Old National Bancorp worth $54,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 176.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

