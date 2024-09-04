Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,943,127 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943,127 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 4.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.74% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,265,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 574,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $201,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

