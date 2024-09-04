Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 576,737 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 576,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $5,705,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

