Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,009 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.19% of Universal worth $49,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth about $903,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth approximately $12,273,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Trading Down 1.2 %

UVV opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.05 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

