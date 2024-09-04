Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 110,536 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 744,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,536 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $69,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Belden by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 534,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 71,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

NYSE:BDC opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock worth $1,251,802. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

