Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,498,828 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,498,828 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.91% of Interface worth $24,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Interface by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Interface by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $62,319.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,806.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,729. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

