Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 30,885 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,885 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $39,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,589 shares of company stock worth $5,163,981. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $573.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.