Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 383,164 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,646,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383,164 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.36% of MetLife worth $677,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

