Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Raised by Zacks Research

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.96 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

